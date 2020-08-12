New Susan G. Komen Memorial office brings access for breast cancer patients and survivors at UnityPoint Health

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Breast health education and survivor resources are now more accessible in Peoria.

On Wednesday, Susan G. Komen Memorial and UnityPoint Health announced a renewed partnership and a new office location. The new office is in the UnityPoint Health atrium right across from the oncology department.

“Their services are now just steps away from our oncology department including our high-risk breast clinic where we offer genetic testing and counseling for our patients,” said Jeanette Murray, Vice President of Hospital Operations for UnityPoint Health.

Together, organization leaders said more care will be given and more lives will be saved.

“We can provide easier access for resources for women’s health in Central Illinois,” said Murray. “Through this partnership, we hope to relieve some of the breast cancer health disparities and reduce cancer deaths throughout our community.”

This year, all Susan G. Komen Memorial More than Pink walks have gone virtual.

The organization is introducing a new platform and application to make the events possible.

