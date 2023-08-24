PEORIA, Ill (WMBD) – Around 500,000 people undergo open-heart surgery a year in the United States. New technology being used by OSF HealthCare is hoping to bring that number down. On today’s Ask the Doc, we were joined by Br. Priti Patel and Dr. Subhrajit Lahiri, both are interventional pediatric cardiologists with OSF HealthCare and University of Illinois College of Medicine here in Peoria, and they showed us how this new technology works. Take a look!