New traffic light in Washington at Route 24 and Eagle Avenue intersection

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new traffic light is being placed at the intersection of U.S. Business Route 24 and Eagle Avenue in Washington.

After being approved by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT), the city is spending $350,000 on the project.

Placed right by Central School District 51, the traffic can get backed up during school pickup hours.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier said he has noticed how bad the traffic can get when he drops his grandkids off for school there.

After contacting IDOT multiple times, they finally approved the construction.

“This is just a long time coming, so fortunately we’re to the point now that you really can’t put a price on public safety,” said Manier.

With Beck’s gas station opening up after the temporary traffic lights are placed, and a convenience store next to the intersection, the safety of surrounding neighborhoods and businesses, was in question.

In receiving many complaints, the City Engineer, Dennis Carr, said it was time to do something about it.

“Sometimes opportunities come up where you know you have a need, but you’ve never been able to act on it, just because of the warrants not being met. So once they were met, you jump on it, so that way you don’t miss the opportunity to signalize an intersection that needs to be signalized,” said Carr.

David Eskin, a resident in the neighborhood by Eagle Avenue, said he is ready for the traffic to die down.

“There are times it’s very congested with the parents taking their kids to school, and then the busses trying to turn in, so I think it’s going to be really nice that it’s going to be more organized at that little intersection there.”