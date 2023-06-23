PEKIN Ill. (WMBD) — Mid-America Carpenters Union hosted the grand opening of their new training center in Pekin.

The new 33,000-square-foot building will be used to train union carpenters and millwrights.

The building has new classrooms, an area for concrete projects as well as space for carpentry. Pekin Mayor Mary Burress and State Senator Dave Koehler spoke about how the facility will inspire the next generation of union workers.

Brandon Stetzler is the new training coordinator for apprentices and said he is excited about what the future holds.

“The apprentices come in the morning and they have classes, we have some classroom work and we have out in the shop,” said Stetzler. “We build the projects. A lot of people learn with their hands rather than just looking at a PowerPoint or in a book, they actually get physical hands on the products, materials and tools. We try to stay with the leading edge technology and try to train them the right way how to do everything.”

The union also honored former Pekin training center director Rob Swegle who retired in May.