New tree planted along Peoria Riverfront for Arbor Day

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new tree was planted along the Peoria riverfront for Arbor Day on Friday.

Peoria Public Works and the South-West Kiwanis Club partnered to make the new addition possible.

“Everybody benefits from trees. It just really adds to the natural beauty and restoration of our environment,” said Alex Williams, the communications specialist for Peoria Public Works.

This year, crews planted a red jewel crab tree at Constitution Garden on Morton Street.

Public Works says the location is ideal for all who want to enjoy the tree and nature in Peoria.

“It’s just a part of continuing to redevelop our community and our green spaces by adding a tree every year,” said Williams.

The tree planting is an annual event for Kiwanis Club members and the Peoria Public Works crew.

This year’s tree is next to the tree that the club helped plant last year in Constitution Garden.

This spring, Peoria became a Tree City Community. Peoria joins more than 3,400 other communities across the country with the commitment to sound urban forestry management.

