New trial date set for former Peoria developers accused of stealing from Pere Marquette Hotel

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A new trial date has been set for two Peoria businessmen and former developers accused of embezzling funds from the Pere Marquette Hotel.

Both Monte Brannan and Gary Matthews appeared for a hearing Wednesday morning.

A federal judge set their jury trial for the week of Dec. 6, giving the defense more time to review documents related to the case.

Brannan and Matthews face charges including mail fraud and money laundering. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison.

Both men are scheduled for an in-person pre-trial conference at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.