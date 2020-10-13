New Vice President for Advancement hired at Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University has hired Tom Hammerton as Vice President for Advancement.

Hammerton will be part of Bradley’s strategic leadership team and responsible for the fundraising and alumni engagement initiatives.

“He is very passionate about who we are and what we are doing as an institution. He shares my vision for a stronger Bradley, a stronger Peoria, and a stronger connection with our alumni base” said Bradley President Stephen Standifird. “Tom will be a pivotal leader for some initiatives we will implement in the next few years, including a major capital campaign, developing a master plan for the campus and identifying new opportunities that will help further distinguish Bradley as a leader in higher education.”

Hammerton will begin his new position at Bradley Dec. 1.

