WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A new church in Washington held its first Easter service Sunday afternoon.

Washington’s United Methodist Church opened two months ago. The church has a welcoming atmosphere and is open to everyone regardless of sexuality, gender identity, race or political affiliation.

The church also brought back Pastor Tom Goodell after leaving in 2015. Goodell said he was all in after getting the call to return.

“It’s been awesome, it feels like coming home again,” Goodell said. “Our Bishop appointed me to come back here, and that usually does not happen. Very seldom does a pastor get appointed back to an area where they served before. So that was unusual, but it was wonderful, and when they called and asked if my wife and I would consider coming back to the area we did not hesitate.”