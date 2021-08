WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Drivers in Washington must now be prepared to stop at the intersection of Business U.S. 24 and Eagle Ave.

The new stoplight was activated Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Program, this was a $350,000 project.

WMBD previously reported that Washington Mayor Gary Manier said one intent is to improve traffic during school hours.

The new stoplights are near Central School District 51.