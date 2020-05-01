New website helps people support local restaurants in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Eat + Drink Peoria is a new online resource to help people around central Illinois find and order from restaurants offering curbside pickup and delivery.

The website was the brainchild of the Grindstone Group and brings together over 100 eating and drinking establishments.

Grindstone Creative Director Shannon Halford said she is hoping to make it easier for people to support local businesses.

“We’re donating our time and expertise to make it easier to find great food and drink despite the pandemic, and to support the places that have worked hard daily, for years, to serve us,” Halford said. “They need our support more than ever if they’re going to make it through this.”

The website will let users search for restaurants by location or by the type of food being served, and information about restaurant’s websites and menus are also available.

Restaurants that would like to have their information added to the Eat + Drink Peoria website can request to be added through the contact page on the website.

More information about grindstone can be found on their website.

