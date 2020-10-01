New website launched for Discover Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A new website has been launched for Discover Peoria, the Peoria Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The new website has been designed to be more user friendly with a calendar of events created to show more local events, allow users to sort by city and category and even submit their own. An enhanced directory of local businesses and regional partners has also been added, according to a press release.

“The launch of our new website is another step in the process to create a more dynamic and engaging brand for the community to rally behind and embrace,” said Josh Albrecht, Chief Marketing Officer of Discover Peoria in the release. “Our communities have so many unique experiences and stories to share and we wanted to create a platform to share that information with visitors and residents alike.”

Nearly 28,000 page views and more than 9,000 new users have been recorded on the site during the month of September. The new Discover Peoria blog will feature content will feature community- based content in categories designed to be user friendly and shareable on social media.

Checking the availability, room rates and comparing local hotels will also be possible on the new site. A new feature will additionally allow users to customize their itinerary for exploring the community and can be shared on social media, the release states.

Locals are encouraged to use the hashtags, #discoverpeoria and #enjoypeoria for the chance to be featured on the homepage and on the @discoverpeoria and @enjoypeoria Instagram pages.

Businesses interested in being featured on the website and having a showcase listing page should contact Discover Peoria at info@peoria.org. Residents interested in signing up for the bi-monthly newsletter can visit the new Discover Peoria website.

