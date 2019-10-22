New winery coming to Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. — A new winery is set to open in Peoria Heights this spring.

Waters Edge Wineries, an innovative urban winery system, announced Tuesday it has signed a franchise agreement that will introduce Waters Edge Winery & Bistro in the Heights. This new location joins 11 others already operating throughout California, Colorado, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. Each Waters Edge Winery & Bistro location is individually owned and operated by local entrepreneurs in their communities.

The Peoria Heights location is owned by local entrepreneur Michael Vandy of MRVandy Inc.

“We are excited to expand our brand further into the Midwest, allowing Illinoisans the opportunity to expand their palates and learn more about the fine art of winemaking,” said Ken Lineberger, president and CEO of Waters Edge Wineries. “With Michael as the newest member of our family, we are confident he will provide his guests a unique and exciting experience, sharing his love for wine with the local community and creating treasured memories in the process.”

Combining elements of the traditional winemaking experience with the popular wine bar concept, Waters Edge Winery & Bistro locations offer bistro-style artisanal selections that include a handful of food, custom bottling and labeling, private tasting areas, a wine club and more.

“I’m thrilled to share my love for wine with the Peoria Heights community and to offer a fun and unique space for guests to enjoy a glass of wine with family and friends,” said Vandy. “Being a native Illinoisan, Peoria Heights holds a special place in my heart; I couldn’t be happier to introduce this great town to a concept I’ve quickly fallen in love with.”