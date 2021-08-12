New winery opens in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A new location of Waters Edge Wineries has made a home in Peoria Heights.

Located in Heritage Square directly above Brienzo’s, Waters Edge Winery & Bistro officially opened Thursday, Aug. 12. This followed a soft opening the week prior.

Leaders had previously hosted a job fair with open interviews for the community, and they are still looking to fill some positions. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

This is the newest dining establishment added to Peoria Heights and has been in the works since 2019 and under development since 2020.

Thursday night at 5 p.m., the Peoria Heights Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting with the new owner, Michael Vandy of MRVandy Inc.

“Being a native Illinoisan, Peoria Heights holds a special place in my heart,” Vandy said in a press release from Water’s Edge. “I couldn’t be happier to introduce this great town to their very first urban winery concept – a concept I’ve fallen in love with.”

After the ribbon-cutting, Waters Edge Winery & Bistro will host after-hours until 7 p.m.