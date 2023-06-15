PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The case against Brandon Walker in relation to the death of Navin Jones continued Thursday.

In the courtroom, the defense disclosed five new witnesses, which are set for review on June 20.

Walker has been charged with six counts of First-Degree-Murder in relation to the death of his 8-year-old Navin Jones.

Prosecutors said that alleged abuse from Walker, and Stephanie Jones, led to Navin’s death on March 29, 2022. Navin was reported to be malnourished at the time of his death and weighed 30 pounds.

A judge ordered that Walker and Jones would be charged separately on April 6.

Walker’s next court date is set for June 26.