BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One Central Illinois hospital was happy to it deliver one of the first local babies of 2024.

According to an OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center, Wade August Petersen was born at midnight, to parents Skylee and Hunter Petersen, of Mansfield, IL.

When he was born, Wade weighed seven pounds, eight ounces, and was measuring 21 inches.

He was named after his great-grandfather Wade and is the first great-grandchild on both sides of his family.