New Year’s Day hit-and-run driver indicted on 1 count

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The driver who police say killed Caleb Charlson on New Year’s Day has been indicted on one count of failure to report an accident.

Daniel E. Dotzert, of Hanna City, drove his Dodge Ram in the vicinity of the 7600 block of Plank Road, near the Lake Longbow subdivision when he hit Charlson with his vehicle, police allege.

The crash resulted in Charlson’s death, and Dotzert did not report it but fled the scene.

Dotzert has been released and arraignment will take place on Thursday, Feb. 3, at 1:30 p.m.