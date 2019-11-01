New Year’s Eve Countdown returns to Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. — The 2019 New Year’s Eve Countdown will take place at the Peoria Civic Center for the third year on Dec. 31.

Presented by Better Built, this year’s festivities begin at 2 p.m., with the PNC Kids Countdown activities in the Peoria Civic Center Exhibit Hall D. There will be a variety of family-friendly events. This year’s main attraction is PBS star Daniel Tiger.

Activities will include Wild Style Face Painting, superhero appearances, Game On, Unique Twist balloon making, Fun on the Run, performances by Communication Junction, and more.

A local drumline will lead the crowd from the Exhibit Hall with a parade over to our atrium and patio area for the 6:00 p.m. ball drop, followed by fireworks presented by Illinois American Water.

Admission to the event is free to the public.

Nighttime activities will kick off in Exhibit Hall A with DJ music at 9:00 p.m., provided by AMP Radio. Live music from the Joe Stamm Band will begin at 9:45 p.m.

The traditional midnight ball drop will take place on the patio, visible from the indoor atrium, and then followed by fireworks. Concessions will be available throughout the duration of the event, with bar service starting at 9:00 p.m.

For a complete list of activities and more information on the 2019 New Year’s Eve Countdown, visit www.peoriaciviccenter.com.