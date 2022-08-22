BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The YCMA of Bloomington-Normal, officially opening its new facility in partnership with Easterseals Illinois.

Monday, all members, including new members, are getting access to the 75-thousand square feet facility. It opened last week to charter members only.

The Y’s CEO JB Wilken said the new building offers two pools and a bigger workout room.

“We have a teen and intergenerational room with esports gaming. We also have outdoor spaces, so we have an outdoor patio and outdoor rooftop terrace so we can really take advantage of everything this facility has to offer to provide to the community,” Wilken said.

Easterseal patients will also be able to use the facilities for their classes. Anyone can sign up for a membership in person.

The new facility is located at 202 St. Joseph Drive, in Bloomington.