Newest draft of congressional districts faces public and Republican backlash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday morning, the House Bipartisan Redistricting Committee gathered virtually for a hearing. They addressed the new draft of Illinois congressional districts, introduced Saturday.

Witnesses testified with complaints and suggestions for how the congressional districts should be drawn.

According to the most recent draft, Peoria and Bloomington fall in district 17, along with cities in the western and northern parts of the state, like Rockford.

Republican Representative Tim Butler, originally from Peoria, said the democrats who drafted this map are gerrymandering to get more Democratic votes in Illinois.

“When you look at like the 17th district, which goes from Rockford to Rock Island and snakes around, kind of taking in the urban core of Peoria and the urban core of Bloomington-Normal, I think that’s one of the real problems that I have with this. You’re needlessly dividing communities.”

A draft of congressional districts, introduced Oct. 23.

The Democratic Chair of the Senate Redistricting Committee said the map will ensure diversity.

Illinois democrats now have to revise the draft, and another hearing will be scheduled.

More information can be found here. The latest draft can be found here.