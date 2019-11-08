Newsweek announces top STEM schools in the country; Richwoods ranks in 10% of all high schools

PEORIA, Ill. — Newsweek announced its ranking of the top 5,000 STEM high schools for 2019, and Richwoods High School was named 2,968 on the overall list and 1,789 for public schools.

Newsweek partnered with STEM.org to rank America’s Best STEM High Schools. The listings honoring excellence in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“Richwoods High School is humbled at the incredible honor of being rated in the Top 10 percent of all STEM High Schools in the Nation,” said Richwoods principal Brett Elliott. “Our faculty, students and staff deserve all of the credit for their dedication to the highest academic expectations, truly making us ‘The Standard of Excellence.’”

Richwoods High School offers over 50 Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, CTE and Dual Credit courses with a heavy STEM focus that is embedded throughout all course offerings for all students and subjects. We have added 516 minority students to their first Advanced Placement or Dual Credit Course in the past three years. Our community partnerships, clubs, and organization further enhance our STEM focus through additional STEM opportunities for our students.

“I would like to congratulate Principal Elliott, his dedicated staff, and the students and parents of Richwoods High School for earning this distinction as a top STEM school in the country,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat.

The top 5,000 schools were curated from STEM.org Educational Research using a proprietary scoring logic that took into consideration a broad set of quantitative and qualitative data inputs collected from Q2 2015–Q3 2019.