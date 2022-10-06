BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nicor responded to a gas leak near Main and Monroe Streets in Bloomington Thursday.

According to a City of Bloomington press release, Nicor became aware of the potential gas leak Thursday afternoon and identified the source.

Crews immediately began working to repair the leak and anticipate having the leaking pipe repaired within an hour.

Temporary surface repairs will be made to the sidewalk tonight after the gas leak is fixed, and permanent repairs will be made next week.

Anyone with questions can contact Bloomington Public Works at (309) 434-2225.