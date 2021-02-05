Night In A Car event raises over $100,000 for Bloomington homeless shelter

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday night at Trinity Lutheran Church, people traded in their warm beds for the seats in their cars, helping raise over one hundred thousand dollars for a Bloomington homeless shelter.

Home Sweet Home Ministries’s fifth annual Night In A Car was its most successful event ever. Chief Operating Officer Matt Burgess said they raised one hundred and twelve thousand dollars with 80 teams.

“We are over the goal we established, which was a very ambitious goal,” Burgess said.

He said allowing people to participate in person and online made the event very successful this year, bringing in people from all over the country.

“We have people who are spending the night in their cars, in their driveways across town, in different parts of the state, and actually, different states, ” Burges said.

From 7 pm to 7 am, Night In A Car helps participants better understand the experience of homelessness.

“It is just a small glimpse of the struggle that exists for people who have to sleep in their car because they have no other options, ” Burgess said.

He said the event is more than just a fundraiser it recognizes the struggles homeless neighbors go through, inspiring members of the community to lend a hand in support.

“We need to be able to support them,” Burgess said, “and have the community provide that support.”

Home Sweet Home Ministries Homeless Shelter holds Night In A Car every February, using the money raised towards shelter housing, as well as services that help people get back into their own homes, including rapid rehousing and financial assistance, and their food co-op.

To find out more about Home Sweet Home Ministries or how to get involved, visit their website.