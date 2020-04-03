Nikon is offering free online classes

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Nikon School has made all of its classes free through the month of April in response to the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement on its website Nikon said it is hoping to keep people inspired during uncertain times.

“Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing. That’s why we’re providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let’s come out of this even better.” Nikon School website

There are 10 classes available, including classes on the fundamentals of photography and The Art of Making Music Videos.

The free classes can be found on Nikon’s website.

