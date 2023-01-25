PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday.

According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.

Police reported three major incidents during the patrol:

A traffic stop at Howett and Madison Park at approximately 3:30 resulted in officers locating and seizing illegal drugs and a large amount of currency. This led to the arrest of 30-year-old DeMichael T. Herring for unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and traffic violations. A traffic stop at MLK and Sterling at approximately 8:40 p.m. resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Jakob N. Congdon when officers located illegal drugs on his person. He was arrested for unlawful use of a controlled substance. The car’s driver was issued a citation for expired registration and no insurance. A traffic stop just before 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of W. Martin resulted in 40-year-old John W. Benson fleeing the police at a high rate of speed as officers approached him. The car was later located empty on Madison Park, and Benson was found at Millman and Western shortly thereafter. He was arrested for fleeing/eluding police, driving on a suspended license, and traffic violations.

Herring, Congdon, and Benson were all transported to Peoria County Jail.

There was a single one-round Shot Spotter during this time as well, in the 600 block of Alexander.

“These Directed Patrols would not be as successful without the collaborative effort of our Special Investigations Division (SID), Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Patrol Operations, Traffic Unit, Neighborhood Services Unit (NSU), Crime Scene Unit (CSU) and other police agencies,” said Chief Eric Echevarria in Wednesday’s statement. “We all work together with one goal in mind, to keep everyone in our community and surrounding communities safe and protected.”