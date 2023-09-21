PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced that nine arrests were made during its most recent directed patrol Wednesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, in addition to the arrests, about 59 vehicle stops were conducted, 13 tickets were issued, four vehicles were impounded and illegal drugs were seized.

During the patrol, 39-year-old Krista L. Coats was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine and an active warrant.

Police also reported two Shot Spotter Alerts during this patrol.

“As I have stated before, whether it’s one arrest or several arrests made, our police officers are dedicated to removing illegal weapons and illegal drugs off the streets of Peoria,” Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria said. “Last night’s arrest was a win for the Peoria Police Department, and our fight to stop the production and distribution of illegal drugs.”

More than 29 officers participated in this directed patrol.