Nine COVID-19 cases confirmed at Bradley University

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Friday, Bradley University reported nine cases of COVID-19.

On the university’s dashboard, the school displays the current number of COVID-19 cases at the university as well as additional information about testing and precautionary procedures. The dashboard is updated every Friday by 11 a.m.

Based on the data shown above, as of 10:13 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, the nine cases at Bradley put the positivity rate at 2.58%.

There are 38 people that are self-isolating and quarantining.

Bradley officials said the school is following safety guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

