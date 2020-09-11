Nine new COVID-19 cases after outbreak at LaSalle County Jail

LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — LaSalle County is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 after several inmates from one of the cell blocks were not feeling well two days ago.

In a press release, County Sheriff Tom Templeton said the cell block was locked down and tests were given by medical staff, with nine of those tests coming back positive.

Templeton said the entire jail is on a mandatory lockdown until further notice, saying the outbreak is contained to a specific area in the facility.

He said medical staff is working to test all inmates and staff.

“We are working in conjunction with the LaSalle County Health Department and are taking a number of steps as we work to control the spread of the COVID-19 in the facility,” Templeton said.

“At this time, the outbreak is contained to a specific pod in the facility. We are in the process of testing all inmates and staff.”

