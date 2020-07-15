Nine new sculptures from across the country come to Peoria Sculpture Walk

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Nine new sculptures have been installed in downtown Peoria.

The art pieces are a part of the ArtsPartners of Central Illinois Peoria Sculpture Walk. This is the sixth year new sculptures have come to Peoria.

One of the pieces along Washington Street is “Sunrise/Sunset (Sawblade)” from Washington, D.C. artist Matthew Duffy.

“You’ll see some people who gravitate towards one piece and then other people who say ‘Eh, that’s not for me, but I really like this piece,'” said Jenn Gordon, Executive Director of ArtsPartners. “I think when you start to see what inspires you about art, you learn something about yourself.”

This year, there’s also a virtual experience. People can hear from the artists themselves while enjoying the tour.

Gordon said the walk is a way to get outside while distancing. She said appreciating art can give us a unique outlook.

“It’s almost like springtime when the flowers come up after the winter,” said Gordon. “It reminds you that we do have economic growth and economic development in our community. It reenergizes people about their home town. I think it helps them see spaces that they’re familiar with in a new light.”

The Peoria Sculpture Walk runs along Washington Street from the Peoria Riverfront Museum to the Bob Michel Bridge.

There is a virtual tour online. People can also find commentary from the artists by downloading the Otocast App in the app store.

The Peoria Sculpture Walk exhibit will be open until Spring 2021.

