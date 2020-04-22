Nine-year-old boy accused of killing five family members to continue living with his grandparents

EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Goodfield boy accused of starting a fire that killed his family one year ago will stay with his grandparents for now, and under the watch of DCFS.

On Wednesday over Zoom, a judge said Kyle Alwood’s father will now be allowed to have unsupervised visits with his son. The 9-year-old was living with his mother last April when investigators said he burned down their mobile home with five family members inside.

The fire took the lives of five people; 69-year-old Kathryn Murray, 34-year-old Jason Wall, 2-year-old Damien Wall, 2-year-old Rose Alwood, and 1-year-old Ariel Wall died in the blaze.

His mother was the only other survivor.

The boy now faces five counts of first-degree murder and aggravated arson charges. Due to Alwood’s age, he cannot be held in custody.

The state’s attorney said that since the crime, Alwood has been completing his counseling and getting above-average grades in school.

His next court date is scheduled for May 11.