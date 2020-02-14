Nine-year-old boy dies in Livingston County car accident

ROUND GROVE TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WMBD) — A nine-year-old boy died in a car accident Thursday night.

Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson said a driver lost control of their vehicle on an icy road west of Dwight in Round Grove Township around 4:42 p.m. The vehicle went into a ditch and ended up on its left side.

On Friday, Watson said identified the nine-year-old as Nathan R. Gast of Reddick.

The Dwight Fire Department, Dwight Police Departments, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.