TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Health Department is screening nitrate levels in the water in Tazewell County.

According to a health department press release, nitrates seep into groundwater and then drinking water wells due to improper disposal of animal or human waste or overuse of chemical fertilizers.

High levels of nitrates in drinking water can put pregnant women and infants at risk. The nitrates can cause methemoglobinemia or “blue baby syndrome,” which turns an infant’s skin blue due to nitrates reducing the body’s ability for blood to carry oxygen to the entire body.

Screenings have been conducted on water samples from parts of west Tazewell County, including Manito, Spring Lake, Green Valley, and South Pekin.

46% of the samples screened were considered high and above the EPA’s maximum contaminant level of 10 ppm. 78% were considered to have elevated nitrate levels and had measured above 5 ppm.

The health department is requesting those with private and semi-private water wells to bring in a water sample for a free nitrate screening.

Anyone with a well who lives in Manito, Spring Lake, Green Valley, or South Pekin can bring a sample to the Environmental Health building at 21306 Illinois Route 9, Tremont, IL. The sample can be collected in any clean container taken from a faucet in your home and must be brought into the office the same day.

Anyone with questions can contact the Tazewell County Health Department at 309-929-0272.