BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– One of the biggest names in action sports will be making a stop in Bloomington.

A Nitro Circus news release confirms the show will be at Grossinger Motors Arena on Oct. 10. Nitro Circus is known for its BMX and skating stunts and wants the 20th anniversary to be its most extreme show yet.

The night will feature performances from Nitro ringleader Travis Pastrana, who will hit the road for his first Nitro Circus tour since 2018. Joining him will be legendary WCMX athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham, dual BMX and scooter threat Ryan “R-Willy” Williams, record-breaking moto athlete Josh Sheehan, and more. Nitro Circus

The tour will be the first time Nitro Circus performs in North America in five years.

Tickets can be purchased here.