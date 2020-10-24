“Nitro was the best partner in the world”: Bartonville Police announce the passing of K-9

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Bartonville Police annoused the passing of one of their K-9 Friday.

According to a Facebook post a few days ago Nitro showed signs that his cancer aggressively returned. By the time they discovered something was wrong, cancer had already spread throughout most of his body.

Bartonville Officer Jason Howard was Nitro’s partner for the last seven years and called Nitro the best partner in the world.

“Nitro was the best partner in the world. I know he loved getting attention from all the kids that always wanted to pet him and helping the Village residents,” Howard said.

Nitro was an eight-year-old Belgium Malinois and had served in the Bartonville police department since 2013.

