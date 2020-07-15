NJCAA sidelines several sports until spring, some may have condensed seasons

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Student Athletes all over the country say they’re ready to play, but there’s no start date in sight. Due to COVID-19 the National Junior College Athletic Association is moving some fall sports to the spring, but leaders in Heartland Community College’s athletic department say, this could be a positive.

It was just two years ago that leaders here at HCC were excited to introduce the new volleyball squad. However, that excitement turned disappointment, as they’ll have to wait another semester to unveil the Lady Hawks.

Head Coach Mary Frahm says it’s been hard, as they’ve been patiently waiting, but at least now they’ll have more time to practice before hitting the hardwood for real.

“We were trying to be as prepared as we could, then we got hit with this,” she said. “We cant control that, but what we can control, is how we respond.”

Frahm says in athletics, adversity, obstacles and change are inevitable. So instead of allowing the team to pout its on to the next goal.

“We have our eyes on a national tournament,” she said. “We are going to shock some people, and now I’m just reminding them, that story is only going to be a little bit better.”

However, the volleyball team isn’t the only ones changing course. The men and women’s soccer team will both be playing in the spring. As a result the softball and baseball teams will be pushed back and have a condensed season.

“The biggest challenge is going to be facility management, and getting everyone scheduled,” said Ryan Knox, Athletic Director.

He says the changes will be tough, but at least there’s a silver lining.

“Every game, or match, that we get to play is a bonus,” he said. “We have gratitude for the opportunity to have sports this year, and get these student athletes on to a better four year option than what they had coming out of high school.”

But not all sports are moving to the spring. Golf as well as men and women’s cross country will be able to compete in matches this fall.