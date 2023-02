BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Dispatch Center at 309-820-8888 or text to tip 847411.