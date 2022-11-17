BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night.

According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.

The circumstances behind the shooting are still pending investigation. At this time, there is no suspect(s) information to release and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should contact BPD’s Criminal Investigation Division Detective B. Melton at 309-434-2537.