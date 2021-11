PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the leg late Monday afternoon.

The stabbing took place at the 3800 block of W. Carmel Avenue at approximately 4:11 p.m. When Peoria police arrived, they found a man with a stab wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. An investigation is underway and no arrests have been made at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.