No working detectors in home where six were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria Fire Department investigation determined there were no working carbon monoxide detectors in the home where six people suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday.

Peoria Fire Fighters responded to a call on the 1300 block of Holly Hedges Drive after receiving a report of one unconscious adult. Firefighters found dangerous levels of carbon monoxide were present in the home.

The Fire department’s investigation determined that the source of the carbon monoxide was a Jandy Legacy pool heater. Homeowners did not turn on the exhaust fan when they turned the heater on which prevented the carbon monoxide from properly venting.

The Fire department’s investigation stated that without detectors to give proper warning, all the homes residents were poisoned.

“With no working detectors to alert the occupants, the carbon monoxide levels were allowed to reach dangerous levels resulting with all six occupants getting carbon monoxide poisoning” Josh Harris | Peoria Fire Department Investigation

Ameren employees determined that with the exhaust fan on the heater will work as designed.

