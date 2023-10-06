BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Charges will not be filed against a former University High School substitute teacher accused of allegedly “putting hands on a student.”

McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said Michael Troll, 64, would not face battery counts or another charges for the alleged actions, which were against a person under the age of 18.

The incident happened at University High School, and no serious injuries were reported.

Reynolds said attorneys in her office reviewed the case file and did not feel they could meet the legal threshold of beyond reasonable doubt, which is what prosecutors are required to meet to secure a conviction.

In mid-September, school officials announced the arrest and Troll was given a notice to appear later in court. He was never formally booked into the McLean County Jail.

At the time, Illinois State University spokesman Eric Jome said Troll remained on the substitute list but is not being considered for work at ISU or U-High at this time