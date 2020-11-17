No COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county Tuesday

Local News

by: Gretchen Teske

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No new deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Peoria County reported an additional 136 cases for a total of 7,264. In Tazewell County cases are up by 150 for a total of 4,984 and in Woodford County there are an additional 43 for a total of 1,313.

Collectively, the department is reporting 13,561 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 194 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The tri-County COVID-19 update states 67.5% have recovered and 30% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.72%.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News