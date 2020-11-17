No COVID-19 related deaths in tri-county Tuesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No new deaths have been reported as a result of COVID-19, according to the Peoria City/County Health Department.

Peoria County reported an additional 136 cases for a total of 7,264. In Tazewell County cases are up by 150 for a total of 4,984 and in Woodford County there are an additional 43 for a total of 1,313.

Collectively, the department is reporting 13,561 cases of COVID-19 in the tri-county area and 194 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

The tri-County COVID-19 update states 67.5% have recovered and 30% are self-isolating at home. The hospitalization rate is 0.72%.