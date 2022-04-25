BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 19-year-old man drowned in a park lake Sunday, and Bloomington police suspect no foul play was involved.

Just before 8 p.m. Sunday, police were called to White Oak Park on N. Cottage Avenue, after a man was reportedly drowning in the lake.

A nearby citizen and Bloomington police pulled the man out of the lake. Bloomington Fire and Rescue crew members began life-saving measures.

The man was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center, where he later died.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder is expected to release an autopsy later Monday. The victim’s identity will be released after the next of kin is notified.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.