PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No foul play is suspected regarding the body of a man found behind a Campustown eatery, the Peoria County Coroner said on Tuesday.

Jamie Harwood said the body of 75-year-old Robert D. Moore, who reportedly was unhoused, was pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m., not long after Peoria police officers were called to the area behind the Subway restaurant in the shopping center at 11:44 a.m.

The autopsy on Moore demonstrated multiple medical issues; however, the cause of death remains inconclusive, pending toxicology. There was no trauma, and no foul play was suspected, the coroner said.

“This was truly an unfortunate circumstance that happens to our elderly unhoused,” Harwood added.