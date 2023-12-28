PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No foul play is suspected in the death of a 49-year-old homeless man found in the back yard of a Central Peoria home.

That’s the word from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood who posted on his Facebook page that Bradley A. Cook had no signs of trauma or perpetrated injury when he was found Wednesday morning.

“At the time of his death, Cook had no identification on his person and was later identified through tattoo comparisons and fingerprinting,” said Harwood who also noted Cook was pronounced dead at 10:43 a.m.

An autopsy done Wednesday was predominantly inconclusive. Generally speaking, this means further tests, such as toxicology, histology, and biopsies, are pending, Harwood said.

Peoria police were called to the 500 block of West Gift Avenue shortly before 10:30 a.m. on a report of a person in the yard. The coroner’s office was called out a short time later.

Harwood said the man didn’t stay at the house which was occupied.