PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — No one was injured in a fire Wednesday afternoon but authorities are still investigating how the fire started.

A call to the fire department came in at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday reporting that a building was on fire on S Ligonier Street at SW Adams Street.

Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief Strum reports that no one was inside the building when it caught fire and the fire was knocked back quickly by his units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.