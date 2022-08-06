PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning.

Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived to find black smoke coming from the front door of the residence and flames in the back of the residence.

A hose was brought in and the kitchen fire was extinguished before 6 a.m.

Two cats were believed to be inside at the time of the incident. One was found unharmed and the other is believed to have escaped through an open door.

Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the two adult residents; however, no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be accidental. It caused an estimated $25,000 in damage to the home.