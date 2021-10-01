No injuries in Thursday Bloomington shooting, police report

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police responded to a shots fired incident near S. Morris and W. Macarthur Avenue Thursday.

According to a Bloomington Police press release, police responded to the incident at approximately 10:33 p.m. and located evidence that a shooting had occurred near the intersection.

No injuries have been reported at this time. No suspect information is available, and no arrests have been made.

This incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact BPD Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537 or BMelton@cityblm.org.