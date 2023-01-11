PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria laundromat suffered roughly $15,000 in damages after two dryers caught fire Wednesday morning.

According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters arrived to 2101 N. Prospect before 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of smoke inside the commercial building, being used as a laundromat.

The building had zero visibility inside. Once firefighters were able to locate the source of the fire–two dryers and clothing–they extinguished it. The building was ventilated and the scene was under control by 9:10 a.m.

One person was inside the building but was able to get out safely before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and the business is shut down pending clean up.