No injuries reported after apartment fire in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a fire in a two-story apartment building near Imperial Drive and Northmoor Road Friday.

According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum, said they initially responded to the scene after a call of smoke in the building.

Fire crews located a working fire in the attic area and extinguished the fire.

All residents were evacuated from the apartment and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.