PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating after a shots fired incident near Archer and California Avenues Sunday.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the scene at 1:39 p.m. and located two juveniles.

The Juveniles told police that they were shot at by an unknown person inside a passing vehicle. The two juveniles were not injured.

No suspect information is available at this time. This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.