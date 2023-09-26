PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to a house fire near Marquette and Stanley streets on Monday afternoon.

According to a Peoria fire news release, firefighters saw smoke in the home when they arrived on the scene and located a small fire in the breezeway of the home.

Firefighters extinguished the initial fire and removed part of the roofing to expose a hidden fire which was also quickly extinguished.

An investigator determined the cause of the fire to be accidental. No injuries were reported.